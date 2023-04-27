Thread/How to watch Round 1 of 2023 NFL Draft: TV, radio, streaming

After months and months of waiting, the 2023 NFL Draft is finally here. It is always an exciting night for football fans, but this one will be especially sweet for Northwestern. Peter Skoronski will almost certainly hear Roger Goodell call his name tonight, and Adetomiwa Adebawore might join him. The star offensive tackle is primed to become one of the highest-selected players in Wildcat history, and if Adebawore also sneaks into the first round, it would be the second time in program history where two Northwestern players earned first-round selections (joining Rashawn Slater and Greg Newsome II in 2021). Here’s how to watch Night One unfold — discuss all the action in the comments below!

Broadcast Information

Location: Union Station (Kansas City, Mo.)

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. CT

TV/Streaming: ESPN, ABC, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes

Radio: ESPN Radio, Westwood One, SiriusXM NFL Radio

Betting Information

