Mock draft roundup: final countdown

Even though these will all be worthless in less than 24 hours, draft experts have released their final mock drafts for tonight’s 2023 NFL Draft. With four Wildcats waiting to hear their names called this weekend, we will take one final look at what the experts project.

Peter Skoronski, Offensive Tackle/Guard

Daniel Jeremiah, NFL Network, Round 1, Pick 15 (New York Jets)

Peter Schrager, NFL Network, Round 1, Pick 10 (Philadelphia Eagles)

Mel Kiper Jr., ESPN, Round 1, Pick 15 (New York Jets)

Todd McShay, ESPN, Round 1, Pick 14 (New England Patriots)

Dane Brugler, The Athletic, Round 1, Pick 10 (Philadelphia Eagles)

Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports, Round 1, Pick 12 (Houston Texans)

Bradley Locker, Inside NU, Round 1, Pick 11 (Tennessee Titans)

Summary: I feel very confident in saying that Skoronski will not get past the top half of the draft. With so many teams needing help in the trenches, No. 77 is a hot commodity. His ability to play all five positions across the line makes him a valuable asset to any versatile scheme. While several writers have the Wildcat protecting future Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers in New York or joining Jason Kelce and Lane Johnson on Jalen Hurt’s security detail, I personally think he does not fall out of the top 10 — being selected by the Chicago Bears at No. 9.

Adetomiwa Adebawore, Defensive Line

Dane Brugler, The Athletic, Round 1, Pick 30 (Philadelphia Eagles)

Josh Liskiewitz, PFF, Round 2, Pick 41 (Arizona Cardinals)

Mel Kiper Jr., ESPN, Round 2, Pick 50 (Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Jourdan Rodrigue, The Athletic, Round 2, Pick 36 (Los Angeles Rams)

Chad Reuter, NFL Media, Round 1, Pick 23 (Philadelphia Eagles- Trade with Vikings)

Summary: To be frank, we have no idea where No. 99 is going to be selected. He has been projected anywhere from the back end of the first round to a day-two pick. While he tested phenomenally, his tape does not match the numbers. Because he played so many positions at NU, he never got fully comfortable in one spot. Furthermore, teams are concerned about his 33-inch arm length. I think a team will take a shot on Adebawore’s freakish raw potential, and he will be picked in the late first round, becoming a stalwart of a team's 4-3 defense.

Cameron Mitchell, Cornerback

Dane Brugler, The Athletic, Round 3, Pick 86 (Baltimore Ravens)

Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports, Round 4, Pick 121 (Jacksonville Jaguars)

PFF Analysts, PFF, Undrafted

Chad Reuter, NFL Media, Round 6, Pick 189 (Los Angeles Rams)

Jordan Reid, ESPN, Round 7, Pick 229 (Cleveland Browns)

Summary: It is going to be a long three days for No. 2. Experts have him going on day two to not being selected at all. Mitchell’s ball skills improved as the season went on, and he did clamp a future top-five pick in Marvin Harrison Jr. Although Mitchell struggled early in the year, the former ‘Cat tested well at the combine and his pro day. While experts have him all over the place, I think it is a safe bet that No. 2 hears his name called over the weekend. I expect him to be selected in round five to early round six.

Evan Hull, Running Back

Dane Brugler, The Athletic, Round 5, Pick 170 (Green Bay Packers)

Chad Reuter, NFL Media, Undrafted

Jordan Reid, ESPN, Round 7, Pick 242 (Green Bay Packers)

Brad Spielberger, PFF, Round 7, Pick 219 (Philadelphia Eagles)

Summary: If Hull does hear his name called, it will not be until the end of day three. While a versatile running back, No. 26 will have to earn his way onto an NFL roster this offseason. His main adage to a team will be as a special teamer, both as a returner and on the coverage teams. Even if undrafted, Hull will earn a UDFA contract and at least be on a training camp roster. My prediction is he will be drafted in the seventh round and will end up on a practice squad for the 2023 season.