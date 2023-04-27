BREAKING: Peter Skoronski selected 11th overall by the Tennessee Titans in 2023 NFL Draft

After 33 games, 2,382 snaps and one of the most decorated careers in Northwestern history, Peter Skoronski’s NFL destiny has now been fulfilled.

The Wildcats’ offensive lineman was selected by the Tennessee Titans with the 11th overall pick in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft, hearing his name called by commissioner Roger Goodell from Kansas City.

Skoronski is NU’s first first-round pick since Greg Newsome II in 2021 and the second ‘Cat O-lineman taken on Night One in the last three seasons, joining mentor and friend Rashawn Slater (13th overall to the Los Angeles Chargers). No. 77 is the highest Wildcat taken since Chris Hinton went No. 4 in 1983.

Last season, Skoronski permitted only one sack and six pressures, according to Pro Football Focus. The Park Ridge, Illinois native was named the Big Ten’s Rimington-Pace Award winner, given to the conference’s premier offensive lineman. Further, he was named the first unanimous First-Team All-American in program history in 2022.

Skoronski leaves Evanston as one of the best talents in Northwestern lore, having accumulated three All-Big Ten nominations and never missing a game, rarely a snap, since arriving as a true first-year.

At the next level, Skoronski joins a Titans offensive line that lost Taylor Lewan and Nate Davis. He should have ample opportunity to be an anchor wherever he plays right away.