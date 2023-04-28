Wrestling: ‘Cats face major changes this offseason

No matter the sport... The portal is always active.

Northwestern’s wrestling squad will look different the next time the ‘Cats take the mats. 197-pounder Lucas Davison, 125-pounder Michael DeAugustino and 143-pounder Chris Cannon all entered the transfer portal.

Davison, a redshirt senior, finishes his time as a Wildcat a two-time All-American and finished in the top 10 in the NCAA two years in a row. He racked up 91 wins in his four years at NU, including 77 Big Ten Victories. Davison won over 80% of his matches in his senior season but came in fifth in the Big Ten. In the Midland Championship, Davison captured the 285-pound title and guided NU to first place in the tournament — gaining a tournament-high 122 points. Davison has committed to finish his career at the University of Michigan.

DeAugustino leaves Northwestern as a two-time All-American and placed top 10 in the nation in three seasons. The 125-pounder concludes his NU career with a record of 67-36, including a 21-win season in 2020. He finished twice inside the top four of the Big Ten — winning bronze in 2020. However, DeAugustino struggled this past season for the ‘Cats. He went 10-9 on the season and was an even .500 in Big Ten Competition. His winning percentage of 52.6% was the worst of his career, nearly ten points lower than his past three seasons in Evanston.

Cannon departs Evanston with two All-American honors and having earned three consecutive trips to the NCAA Championships. He ends his time in purple and white with a record of 71-23, winning over two-thirds of his matches every season. Even in his worst season in win percentage, Cannon placed fourth at the Big Ten Championship, his third consecutive season earning a top-five spot. He fell in the finals of the 133-pound bracket of the Midland Championship but helped the ‘Cats earn the top spot in the team competition.

With these three cornerstones of the program saying goodbye, head coach Matt Storniolo will have to retool his lineup for the 2023-2024 season.