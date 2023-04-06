BREAKING: Robbie Beran enters transfer portal, set to leave Northwestern after four years

The hits keep coming for the Northwestern men’s basketball team this offseason.

Senior forward Robbie Beran announced that he has entered the transfer portal. Beran, who has one year of eligibility left due to COVID-19 rules, announced Thursday afternoon that his time in Evanston had come to an end.

every good story eventually comes to an end pic.twitter.com/5gN7UzwuKP — Robbie Beran (@rob_beran) April 6, 2023

Beran departs Northwestern after four years, playing 120 games and starting 99 of those. He saw roughly 21 minutes a game over his career, averaging 6.2 points and 3.6 rebounds per game.

In his senior season, Beran played a pivotal part in Northwestern’s improbable run to the NCAA Tournament. No. 31 started every game and averaged a career-high 7.5 points and 4.5 rebounds per contest. The Virginian scored a career-high 20 points twice this past season, against Chicago State and Prairie View A&M, and his four triples against Prairie View were the most he’s ever made in a single game while at Northwestern. The 6-foot-9 forward also added 24 blocks and 18 steals on the defensive end, often playing bigger than his size to matchup against Big Ten centers. However, with the emergence of Brooks Barnhizer, Beran’s minutes dwindled down the stretch of the season.

Beran spent his four years in Evanston working with the local community, volunteering with youth basketball teams and helping grow civic engagement in the community. He was named to the Big Ten All-Sportsmanship team in 2022-23.

The forward joins star guard Boo Buie as the second member of Northwestern’s trio of senior starters — the third being Chase Audige, who has yet to announce whether or how he will use his last year of collegiate eligibility — to announce their intentions to potentially leave NU. It creates another hole in the lineup, this time in the frontcourt, for Chris Collins and his staff to fill. Northwestern has yet to make any additions in the transfer portal this offseason.