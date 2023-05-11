BREAKING: Former Michigan WR/PR A.J. Henning announces transfer to Northwestern

Last week, Pat Fitzgerald may have snagged his 2023 starting quarterback with the commitment of former Cincinnati quarterback Ben Bryant. Today, he may have added a top receiver.

On Thursday, rising senior and former Michigan wideout A.J. Henning announced that he intends to transfer to Northwestern.

Henning, who entered the transfer portal on April 24, has primarily contributed as a punt returner for the Wolverines in their back-to-back College Football Playoff runs. In 2022, he racked up 201 yards and a touchdown on 28 returns, which earned him an All-Big Ten Second Team nod. As a receiver, Henning caught nine passes for 60 yards last season.

The Frankfort, Illinois native will join a receiving room that lost Malik Washington and Donny Navarro III, its top two pass-catchers from 2022. That gives Henning a prime opportunity to earn first-team snaps in the slot right away — something he couldn’t do in Ann Arbor with Roman Wilson and Ronnie Bell playing inside the numbers.

Northwestern recruited Henning — a four-star recruit and the No. 102 player in the Class of 2020 according to 247 Sports — out of high school. Although Henning wasn’t an integral part of the Wolverines’ first-team offense, he brings a great deal of talent and experience to new receivers coach Armon Binns’ group. Additionally, his return skills should prove valuable, given that Northwestern’s leading punt and kick returners in 2022 were Navarro and recent Indianapolis Colts draftee Evan Hull.

Henning will be Northwestern’s fifth transfer addition this offseason. The ‘Cats have already brought in Bryant, former Southern Illinois EDGE Richie Hagarty, former Fresno State defensive lineman Matt Lawson and former Arizona State receiver Camron Johnson.