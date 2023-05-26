 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Gamethread/How to watch No. 1 Northwestern’s Final Four matchup against No. 5 Denver

The best offense in the country versus the best defense in the country.

Looking for a chance to win a national championship on Sunday, Northwestern is hours away from facing Denver in the 2023 Final Four. The Wildcats and the Pioneers are two dominant opposites with the ‘Cats having the top offense in the country and the Pios having the best defense. Follow Northwestern’s fourth straight Championship Weekend in this gamethread or on Twitter @insidenu.

Broadcast Information

Location: WakeMed Soccer Park (Cary, N.C.)

Game Time: 2 p.m. CT

TV/Streaming: ESPNU

Radio: WNUR Sports 89.3 FM

