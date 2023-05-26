Gamethread/How to watch Game One of the Tuscaloosa Super Regional

Northwestern has reached the pinnacle of its quest to earn a second consecutive appearance in the Women’s College World Series. The No. 12-seeded ‘Cats will kick off a best-of-three series with No. 5 seed Alabama on the road tonight. With both teams’ aces — Danielle Williams and Montana Fouts — at full strength and set to duel in Tuscaloosa, starting off strong will be crucial to earning a ticket to Oklahoma City. Read below for how to watch the action!

Broadcast Information

Location: John and Ann Rhoads Stadium (Tuscaloosa, Ala.)

Game Time: 7 p.m. CT

TV/Streaming: ESPN2/ESPN+

Radio: WNUR Sports 89.3 FM

Injury Report

Northwestern: None

Alabama: Montana Fouts (knee) — ACTIVE