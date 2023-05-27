Gamethread/How to watch Game Two of Tuscaloosa Super Regional

Following a 3-1 victory over the No. 5-seed Alabama Crimson Tide last night, the No. 12-seed Northwestern Wildcats need just one more victory to advance to the pinnacle of college softball — the Women’s College World Series — for the second straight year. Will NU maintain its perfect postseason record? Follow along in primetime tonight.

Broadcast Information

Location: John and Ann Rhoads Stadium (Tuscaloosa, Alabama)

Game Time: 8 p.m. CT

TV/Streaming: ESPN

Radio: WNUR Sports 89.3 FM

Injury Report

Northwestern: None

Alabama: Montana Fouts (knee) — ACTIVE