Gamethread/How to watch Northwestern in the 2023 NCAA Championship

11 years have passed since Northwestern last made it this far.

No. 1 Northwestern takes on No. 2 Boston College, as the two historic lacrosse programs look to make the most of dominant seasons. Northwestern has gone undefeated since losing by one goal in its season opener and has put together the best offense in the country. Follow along as the Wildcats compete for their first NCAA Championship in 11 years in this gamethread or on Twitter @insidenu.

Broadcast Information

Location: WakeMed Soccer Park (Cary, N.C.)

Game Time: 11 a.m. CT

TV/Streaming: ESPN

Radio: WNUR Sports 89.3 FM

