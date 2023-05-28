Gamethread/How to watch Game Three of Tuscaloosa Super Regional

It’s Game Three. The season and a ticket to the Women’s College World Series are on the line. With less than 24 hours of rest for their arms, two of the best aces in all of NCAA softball set to go at it for the third consecutive day while two battle-tested offenses with ample postseason experience are set to duke it out.

It doesn’t get better than this. It’s why most of us watch sports. If you’re not watching, you’re missing out. Here’s how to watch it all unfold:

Broadcast Information

Location: John and Ann Rhoads Stadium (Tuscaloosa, Alabama)

Game Time: 3 p.m. CT

TV/Streaming: ESPN (UPDATE 2:55 p.m. CT: Will start on ESPN News until the Utah-San Diego State Super Regional ends)

Radio: WNUR Sports 89.3 FM

Injury Report

Northwestern: None

Alabama: None