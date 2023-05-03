Golf: Svärd wins 2023 Big Ten title

Daniel Svärd claimed a share of the Big Ten individual title last weekend at Galloway National Golf Club in New Jersey, finishing T1 over the shortened 36-hole tournament.

Svärd and Iowa’s Mac McClear were crowned co-champions on Sunday after the competition’s final round was canceled due to harsh weather conditions. They each finished with a 3-under 139 over the weekend’s two rounds.

2022 Big Ten Champion David Nyfjäll finished in the top 10 and senior James Imai placed in the top 20 to secure a runner-up finish for the Wildcats in the team competition. The ‘Cats finished 11 strokes behind the University of Illinois. The Fighting Illini won their eighth straight Big Ten Conference title, and their 13th in the last 14 years.

Svärd and Nyfjäll became Northwestern’s first pair of back-to-back conference champions since Eric Chun and PGA Tour Pro David Lipsky won the title in 2009 and 2010, respectively.

The Wildcats will learn where they will compete in the regional round of the NCAA Men’s Golf tournament when the selection show airs on Golf Channel at 12 p.m. CDT on Wednesday.