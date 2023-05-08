BREAKING: Boo Buie announces return for fifth year

Following Northwestern’s first ever NCAA Tournament appearance in 2017, the Wildcats fell back to Earth, missing five straight trips to the Big Dance while the program stumbled into turmoil.

Now, Chris Collins has shown he’s determined to not let 2023’s success become an anomaly, and instead make it a trend.

Collins went to work in the transfer portal immediately, signing a reserve big, an athletic wing and a sharpshooting guard.

On Monday morning, the final piece of the puzzle came together.

Throughout the process, Northwestern had filled numerous spots in the lineup, but never that ball-dominant point guard position that Buie has held for the last four years. After showing that the Wildcats can build the team up through recruiting and the transfer portal, Buie announced he’d be coming back for a fifth year, completing a squad that looks ready to compete for a Big Ten title again.

Per confirmed sources, Buie returns to Evanston on a six-digit NIL deal, totaling several hundred thousands of dollars.

After what may have been the best Northwestern men’s basketball season yet, Chris Collins and the Wildcats aren’t basking in the sun, nor reflecting on another ‘Dream On’ video, they’re making a run for the next one.