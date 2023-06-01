BREAKING: Northwestern attacker Izzy Scane wins the Tewaaraton Award

It doesn’t get much better than scoring 99 goals and leading a national championship-winning team that won its last 21 games. But for Izzy Scane, the good times just won’t stop rolling.

Two years ago, Scane finished behind Boston College’s Charlotte North in 2021 as a finalist for the Tewaaraton Award. But on Thursday afternoon, the Northwestern superstar earned the one accolade missing from her loaded trophy case, as she won the 2023 Tewaaraton. Her teammate, Erin Coykendall, was also selected as one of five finalists for the honor.

BREAKING: Northwestern's Izzy Scane has won the Tewaaraton Award, given to the best college women's lacrosse player in the country!



Scane is the first Wildcat to take home the award since Shannon Smith in 2011.



After missing the entire 2022 season with an ACL injury, Scane had a comeback season for the ages. In addition to her 99 goals — topping her 98-goal 2021 season to break her own single-season school record and put up the fourth-highest scoring season in NCAA history — the Michigan native dished out 35 assists to record 134 points. That led the nation by an astounding 20 points.

The new all-time Northwestern scoring leader’s list of accolades in 2023 doesn’t stop here. Scane also won her second Big Ten Attacker of the Year title, was named to her second All-Big Ten First Team and was selected as the NCAA Tournament’s Most Outstanding Player. Against Notre Dame on Feb. 16, she scored 10 goals, which tied her own school record for most goals in a single game. No. 27 was the driving force for a Northwestern attacking corps that topped the nation in multiple offensive categories.

And, the graduate student still has another year of collegiate eligibility.