 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Send us your early summer mailbag questions!

A new year dawns.

By Inside NU Archives
/ new
2023 NCAA Division I Women’s Lacrosse Championship Photo by John Joyner/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

Finals have ended, summer is here and a new mailbag is open.

Whether you’re curious about our takes on Northwestern football, how we’re basking in the Northwestern lacrosse championship glow or anything non NU sports-related, ask away in the comments below! We’ll try to answer as many questions as we can in a mailbag that we’ll publish later this week, so fill up the comment sections and be on the lookout!

More From Inside NU

Loading comments...