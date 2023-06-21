BREAKING: Izzy Scane nominated for Best College Athlete, Women’s Sports ESPY

Add another accomplishment to Izzy Scane’s illustrious career.

The Tewaaraton Award winner was nominated for the 2023 ESPY Award for Best College Athlete in Women’s Sports this morning. Scane joins her Big Ten compatriots — Iowa women’s basketball Caitlin Clark and new Nebraska’s softball pitcher Jordy Bahl — as nominees for the award. Florida gymnastics’ Trinity Thomas rounds out the list of nominees.

She's the first in-school NU nominee since the Nathan Taphorn-to-Dererk Pardon pass was up for Best Play in 2017, and the second in recent memory. The Scane Train hasn't stopped, it's gone express — Inside NU (@insidenu) June 21, 2023

No. 27 is the first nominee from Northwestern since 2017 when Nathan Taphorn’s pass to Dererk Pardon against Michigan was nominated for Best Play. She is also the first Northwestern athlete to ever earn a Best Male or Female College Athlete nomination from the award show. No NU athlete or team has ever won an ESPY.

Scane earns the nomination after a leading the ‘Cats to their first national championship in over a decade, which was the program’s eighth overall. She led the nation with 99 goals scored and 134 points. No. 27 capped off the season with 10 goals on championship weekend, guiding NU to the title.

Tune in to the ESPYs on July 12 at 7 p.m. CT on ABC to see if Scane adds another trophy to her collection. You can vote for Scane to take home the award here.