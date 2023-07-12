Source: Former LSU coach Ed Orgeron “would have interest” in Northwestern vacancy

After firing 17-year head coach Pat Fitzgerald on Monday, rumors have swirled about the direction Northwestern football will take regarding its head coaching position.

For now, former defensive coordinator David Braun is acting as the team’s head coach, with some reports sharing that Braun may eventually be named the interim leader for the 2023 season. Most expectation is that NU will utilize an interim head coach for the year ahead, but the possibility exists of making an outside hire, especially of a veteran coach.

One such name on that list might include former LSU coach Ed Orgeron.

According to a source, Orgeron “would have interest” in Northwestern’s opening. However, the source shared that NU has not contacted Orgeron.

Orgeron led the Tigers to the 2019 College Football Playoff title in what is widely regarded as one of the best college football teams ever. He has not coached since being fired from LSU before the team’s 2021 bowl game.

Orgeron, 61, is a native of Larose, Louisiana. The former Northwestern State defensive lineman began his coaching career with the school in 1984. His former stops include being the head coach at Ole Miss (2005-07) and USC (2013), having also spent time as an assistant with Arkansas, Miami, Syracuse, Tennessee and the New Orleans Saints.

