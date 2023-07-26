How to watch 2023 Big Ten Football Media Days: Schedule, preview, TV, streaming

After a whirlwind last few weeks, we have reached an annual tradition: the Big Ten Football Media Days. While Northwestern’s three player representatives — Bryce Gallagher, Rod Heard II and Bryce Kirtz — elected not to attend in light of the team’s hazing situation, new Wildcats head coach David Braun will make his media debut on the national stage.

Below is all you need to know to watch and follow the latest iteration of the conference’s preseason media festivities.

How to Watch

TV: Big Ten Network

Streaming: Fox Sports app

Wednesday Schedule

9:30 a.m. CT: Commissioner Tony Petitti

10 a.m. CT: Bret Bielema, Illinois

10:15 a.m. CT: Greg Schiano, Rutgers

10:30 a.m. CT: Mel Tucker, Michigan State

10:45 a.m. CT: David Braun, Northwestern

11 a.m. CT: James Franklin, Penn State

11:15 a.m. CT: Kirk Ferentz, Iowa

11:30 a.m. CT: Ryan Day, Ohio State

2:30 p.m. CT: Braun speaks to media at side podium