How to watch 2023 Big Ten Football Media Days: Schedule, preview, TV, streaming

After a whirlwind last few weeks, we have reached an annual tradition: the Big Ten Football Media Days. While Northwestern’s three player representatives — Bryce Gallagher, Rod Heard II and Bryce Kirtz — elected not to attend in light of the team’s hazing situation, new Wildcats head coach David Braun will make his media debut on the national stage.
Below is all you need to know to watch and follow the latest iteration of the conference’s preseason media festivities.
How to Watch
TV: Big Ten Network
Streaming: Fox Sports app
Wednesday Schedule
9:30 a.m. CT: Commissioner Tony Petitti
10 a.m. CT: Bret Bielema, Illinois
10:15 a.m. CT: Greg Schiano, Rutgers
10:30 a.m. CT: Mel Tucker, Michigan State
10:45 a.m. CT: David Braun, Northwestern
11 a.m. CT: James Franklin, Penn State
11:15 a.m. CT: Kirk Ferentz, Iowa
11:30 a.m. CT: Ryan Day, Ohio State
2:30 p.m. CT: Braun speaks to media at side podium
