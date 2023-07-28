Northwestern field hockey 2023 player previews: Newcomers

With the season opener a month away, it’s time for Northwestern field hockey to begin its quest to a second national title and avenge last year’s championship loss. To start coverage of the year ahead, let’s start with the Tracey Fuchs’ newest Wildcats.

Transfers

M Lindsey Frank, graduate student (Richmond)

A dual-athlete standout, Frank is joining arguably not just two of Northwestern’s best teams, but also the best programs for each sport in lacrosse and field hockey.

In addition to leading her lacrosse team in goals for the past three seasons, she also paced the Richmond field hockey team in goals and assists for the past two seasons. That’s pretty notable considering Frank sat out her sophomore season due to the pandemic, plus opted to play lacrosse in spring 2021 instead. Over her playing career for the Spiders, Frank has started all but one game, which came in her first season.

The two-time Atlantic 10 All-Conference player has the potential to be a solid player for Fuchs as she joins last year’s No. 2 team from the No. 56. And, yeah, she also has the potential to be a solid player for Kelly Amonte Hiller. Get excited to see Frank in the fall, and keep that excitement up for the spring.

First-Years

F/M Olivia Bent-Cole

As the MAX Field Hockey 2022 National Player of the Year and First Team All-American, Bent-Cole is one of the best players in her class. The Philadelphia native had 38 goals and 16 assists last season, contributing to her career 138 goals and 48 assists. Adding on to a remarkable senior year, Bent-Cole led Camden Catholic, the No. 1 team according to MAX Field Hockey, to its first state championship in 37 years.

A member of the U.S. Women’s National Team, Bent-Cole has international playing experience from the FIH Pro League. This past spring, she scored two goals while playing in the Junior Pan American Championships.

M Emilie Kirschner

Adding a player from Chapel Hill could be a good omen for the ‘Cats, as they have come to face North Carolina in back-to-back NCAA tournament appearances — including last year’s title game.

The Second-Team All-American helped deliver the Hill School, which MAX Field Hockey ranked as the second best program in the country in 2022, its first title in her senior season.

F/M Piper Borz

Borz was a standout player for her high school, McDonough, leading it to the conference semifinals and also being recognized as one of the best players in the Baltimore metropolitan area by the Baltimore Sun. Over her last two seasons, she compiled 32 goals and 16 assists and was invited to U.S. National Team U18 selection camp.

The All-Conference Track and Field member will be expected to bring identifiable speed to the Wildcats.

F/M Ella Kokinis

The Baltimore native was another player recognized by the Baltimore Sun as one of the best in the region.

The Third-Team All-American excelled on offense, finishing her senior season with 22 goals and 13 assists. Kokinis helped lead her team, Garrison Forest, to a conference championship, which included a five-goal game in the conference semifinals.

GK Faye Post

Fuchs adds a much-needed goalkeeper for the coming years in Post. With Annabel Skubisz and Jamie Marold heading into their senior seasons, it’ll be valuable to have Post learn from veteran players as she likely steps into the goal next season. As a senior, Post had a 98.3% save percentage, encompassing 11 shutouts and 173 saves.

M/B Ilse Tromp

The Netherlands native has a plethora of top-tier playing experience. Tromp played 12 years for HC Rotterdam before going the Hoofdklasse team, the highest division of Field Hockey in the Netherlands, where she was part of four championships.