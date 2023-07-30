Northwestern women’s soccer 2023 player previews: Newcomers

Is the Women’s World Cup not giving you enough of your women’s soccer fix? Not very surprising, given that Northwestern women’s soccer is the true pinnacle of the sport, and it has been too long without it. However, wait no longer, because the ‘Cats’ season is just around the corner and Inside NU has you covered.

Northwestern’s first game kicks off on August 17 at Marquette, and with it comes a whole new crop of Wildcats. Let’s meet them before they grace the pitch this fall.

Gina Muzi, Goalkeeper

Last season, a large part of the Wildcats’ success came from their grad transfer goalie Mia Raben. This year, they’ll be looking to follow that same blueprint, bringing in graduate transfer Gina Muzi from St. John’s University. Muzi started 19 games for the Red Storm, making 42 saves while allowing 16 goals. The fifth-year will likely compete against rising sophomore Reiley Fitzpatrick for the starting job.

Maddie Finnerty, Midfielder

The Wildcats’ midfield was prolific last year with Josie Aulicino and Caterina Regazzoni leading the way, and first-year Maddie Finnerty will look to add to that group’s production. Hailing from San Clemente, Cal. Finnerty joins Northwestern after completing her first season in over three years. The SoCal Blues club player suffered ACL tears in both her sophomore and junior years of high school, but she returned for her senior year to help San Clemente to a 14-3-6 record and reach the CIF-SS quarter finals.

Presley Nevadomsky, Midfielder

Northwestern looks to continue bolstering its midfield with the addition of first-year Presley Nevadomsky out of La Canada, Cal. In 17 games for Flintridge Prep as a senior, Nevadomsky scored 13 goals and notched 5 assists. This production is reminiscent of numbers put up by the Wildcats’ midfielders last season, so the Los Angeles SC player should fit in well. Nevadomsky and Finnerty both will look to fill the gaps left behind by the likes of Rowan Lapi and Lily Gilbertson as the newcomers look to become regular members of Northwestern’s dynamic midfield.

Jennie Clark, Assistant Coach

The field won’t be the only spot where new ‘Cats will be residing with Jennie Clark joining head coach Michael Moynihan on the touchline as an assistant coach. Clark will be returning to the Big Ten, a conference she knows well, thanks to her four seasons on the field as a Minnesota Golden Gopher. Since her time in Minneapolis, the former defender made her way through professional soccer, playing in Women’s Professional Soccer in the US and the Frauen-Bundesliga in Germany. Since transitioning to coaching, Clark has worked with Utah Tech in the collegiate ranks and Minnesota Aurora FC in the USL W League. Clark will look to bring her defensive experience to improve an already impressive backline that only allowed 18 goals last season.