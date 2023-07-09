A comprehensive look at Northwestern football’s hazing allegations

Inside NU will continue to update this timeline as more details become available.

In the last two days, the Northwestern football program has been fraught with a damning reality.

What has traditionally been viewed as an exemplary all-around institution must now confront serious, disturbing allegations of widespread hazing, involving sexual, physical and emotional harassment. Across suspensions, statements, sources and much more, the entire scenario continues to evolve exponentially.

Below is a full-fledged look at all of the information surrounding NU’s hazing allegations, with timestamps and dates in chronological order for reference.

Content Warning: Hazing, Sexual Abuse.

Nov. 30, 2022

Four days after the conclusion of the Wildcats’ 1-11 season — which ended on Nov. 26 — a former Northwestern player reports incidents of hazing to the school via an anonymous email address, (H/T The Daily Northwestern/Northwestern’s executive summary).

December 2022

Northwestern begins its investigation into hazing claims by the aforementioned player, hiring Maggie Hickey of ArentFox Schiff, an external law firm. Throughout the ensuing months, Hickey would interview “50 people affiliated or formerly affiliated with the football program” and “reviewed, among other things, hundreds of thousands of emails and player survey data dating back to 2014,” according to the school’s eventual executive summary.

Per the summary, the player spoke to the investigation team in December.

Jan. 11, 2023

ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg reports publicly that the hazing investigation has begun, and that Athletic Director Derrick Gragg informed the team about the inquiry.

In a statement provided to Inside NU, Northwestern Assistant Vice President of Communications Jon Yates shares that the intent of the investigation is to “focus on gathering facts” and would be “rigorously fair to everyone” with the end goal of finding “the underlying truth of the allegations.”

July 7, 2023

In a statement released by the university, Northwestern says that Hickey’s investigation concluded that hazing occurred within the program. The investigation could not determine any individual players or coaches who participated in the alleged incidents but gathered that knowledge of hazing was widespread across players. While Hickey’s report could not find any evidence that head coach Pat Fitzgerald knew of the hazing, she said that “there had been significant opportunities to discover and report the hazing conduct.”

Hickey said that many hazing incidents occurred in the team locker room or at “Camp Kenosha,” where the Wildcats used to hold training camp. As part of the repercussions, NU permanently discontinues the ‘Cats’ annual trip to Kenosha and places an outside human monitor inside the locker room to prevent any hazing. The monitor will not report to any member of the football staff.

In addition, Fitzgerald is suspended for two weeks, unpaid, effective immediately.

In a statement, Northwestern’s President Michael Schill said, “Hazing in any form is unacceptable and goes against our core values at Northwestern, where we strive to make the University a safe and welcoming environment for all of our students. Our athletics programs are held to the highest standards, and in this case, we failed to meet them. I expect that today’s actions will prevent this from ever happening again.”

After being informed of his suspension, Fitzgerald said in a statement, “I was very disappointed when I heard about the allegations of hazing on our football team...Northwestern football prides itself on producing not just athletes, but fine young men with character befitting the program and our University. We hold our student-athletes and our program to the highest standards; we will continue to work to exceed those standards moving forward.”

July 8, 12:43 p.m. CT

The Daily Northwestern presents a story in which two former Wildcat players allege that Fitzgerald “may have known that hazing took place” — something which challenges findings from the university’s investigation.

The players also discussed graphic details of the violent and sexual acts they were subjected to as part of hazing. The principal action was “running” in which a player “would be restrained by a group of 8-10 upperclassmen dressed in various ‘Purge-like’ masks, who would then begin ‘dry-humping’ the victim in a dark locker room.” Of note, this player claims that Fitzgerald “repeatedly” made a “Shrek clap” signal during practice, something used to identify those who would experience “running.”

Other alleged forced behaviors included naked quarterback-center exchanges, “Gatorade shake challenges” and “the carwash,” in which players stood naked at shower entrances and were sprayed by hoses. Moreover, the player reported that, after discussion at hazing prevention meetings with the university, attempts to disclose coercive behaviors were met with threats.

July 8, 4:49 p.m. CT

WildcatReport’s Louie Vaccher reveals that one Northwestern staffer confirmed the alleged “running” hazing acts, marking the first non-player to report that the action did occur.

July 8, 8:16 p.m. CT

ESPN’s Rittenberg shares a Northwestern team statement that disputes the claims reported by the former player as “exaggerated and twisted,” while simultaneously endorsing Fitzgerald to remain its head coach. More specifically, the team suggests that Fitzgerald “was not involved in any of the alleged incidents in any way, shape or form” and “had no knowledge of the allegations until they were brought to his attention during the investigation.”

It was not disclosed whether the “ENTIRE” team literally included every Wildcat player, coach, assistant and staffer.

July 8, 11:10 p.m. CT

Northwestern President Michael Schill issues a statement in an email blast. Schill said, “Upon reflection, I may have erred in weighing the appropriate sanction for Coach Fitzgerald... In determining an appropriate penalty for the head coach, I focused too much on what the report concluded he didn’t know and not enough on what he should have known.”

Moreover, Schill wrote that Fitzgerald was responsible for upholding the “institutional commitment to the student experience and our priority to ensure all students — undergraduate and graduate — can thrive during their time at Northwestern.” The president condemned Fitzgerald by arguing, “Clearly, he failed to uphold that commitment, and I failed to sufficiently consider that failure in levying a sanction.”

Schill continued: “In the days ahead, I will engage with University Leadership, including the Board of Trustees as well as the leadership of the Faculty Senate, and will keep you abreast of any developments as I assess future steps.”

Evening of July 8-Morning of July 9

Current, past and future Northwestern players and coaches turn to social media to support Fitzgerald. Three-year captain Paddy Fisher expressed doubts about Fitzgerald allowing such behavior, writing, “To think a coach and man of Fitz’s integrity would allow these incidents to happen in the locker room anywhere is absurd and insane to me.” Similarly, two-time All-Big Ten receiver Jeremy Ebert called Fitzgerald “one of the most genuine human beings I have ever met,” adding that he “actually cares about his players.” Former captain Nik Urban said “being a captain for him was/is/will always be one of the best honors of my life.”

Current Wildcats to publicly praise NU’s head coach include quarterback Ryan Hilinski and tight end Marshall Lang.

July 9, 11:37 a.m. CT

ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg reports that after speaking with the former Northwestern player who made the allegations, ESPN received a photo of a whiteboard inside the locker room displaying the actions described in the Daily Northwestern’s report. Written on the whiteboard was the “Shrek List.” The list included which player was to be hazed, and what action would have to be done. Actions such as “naked slingshots”, and “naked bear crawls” were listed next to the player's name. While the Daily Northwestern and ESPN have confirmed the photo exists, Inside NU has not been able to independently verify the photo’s existence or accuracy.