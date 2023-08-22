 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Send us your preseason mailbag questions!

There’s a heck of a lot to talk about right now.

By Inside NU Archives
/ new
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: JUL 26 Big Ten Conference Media Days Photo by James Black/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Northwestern football is now less than two weeks away from kicking off its 2023 season against Rutgers, and we are more than two months removed from our last mailbag (June 17). Of course, a lot has happened since then. With fall sports now having begun, it feels like a good time for a preseason mailbag before the action really starts to pick up in a few weeks.

So, drop your questions in the comments and on Twitter, and we’ll answer a bunch of them later in the week!

