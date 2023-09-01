Pound the Talk, Episode 1: The dawn of a new beginning

The calendar has turned to September and the college football season has officially begun, which means we’ve hit one of the best parts of the year. With Northwestern set to begin its 2023 season in just two days, the Wildcats will usher in an unexpectedly new period in their history — and famed Inside NU podcast Pound the Talk will do the same. Hosts Bradley Locker and David Gold are joined by Jake Mozarsky to summarize Northwestern’s hazing scandals, break down every Wildcat position group, analyze Rutgers’ roster and predict the outcome for Sunday’s matinee.