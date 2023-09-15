Pound the Talk, Episode Three: A win at last!

After more than a full year since its last win, and nearly two since last claiming victory in America, Northwestern roared to a 38-7 throttling of UTEP thanks to a superb second half. Hosts Bradley Locker and David Gold are joined by Inside NU staff writer Brendan Preisman to discuss what went so well for the Wildcats and how those encouraging signs will need to carry over in Durham against No. 21 Duke.