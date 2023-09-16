Gamethread/How to watch Northwestern at Duke: TV, radio, streaming, betting line, injury report

Coming off its first win in over a calendar year, Northwestern heads to Durham, North Carolina to face off against the No. 21 Duke Blue Devils, who are coming off dominant home victories over then-No. 9 Clemson and Lafayette. The Wildcats have lost their last four games against Duke — they haven’t won at Wallace Wade Stadium since 2015 — and they will try to reverse that trend this afternoon before kicking off Big Ten play next Saturday.

Here’s how to watch and listen to the info — comment away here!

Broadcast Information

Location: Wallace Wade Stadium (Durham, North Carolina)

Game Time: 2:30 p.m. CT

TV: ACC Network

Radio: WGN Radio AM-720

Streaming: ESPN+

Betting Line

Duke -17, O/U 48.5 (Oddshark)

Northwestern Injury Report

OUT — WR Frank Covey IV, DL Matt Lawson, TE Jack Fitzgerald

QUESTIONABLE — RB Anthony Tyus IIs

Duke Injury Report

OUT — WR Eli Pancol

QUESTIONABLE — RB Jaylen Coleman (upper body)