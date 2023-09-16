Gamethread/How to watch Northwestern at Duke: TV, radio, streaming, betting line, injury report

Coming off its first win in over a calendar year, Northwestern heads to Durham, North Carolina to face off against the No. 21 Duke Blue Devils, who are coming off dominant home victories over then-No. 9 Clemson and Lafayette. The Wildcats have lost their last four games against Duke — they haven’t won at Wallace Wade Stadium since 2015 — and they will try to reverse that trend this afternoon before kicking off Big Ten play next Saturday.
Here’s how to watch and listen to the info — comment away here!
Broadcast Information
Location: Wallace Wade Stadium (Durham, North Carolina)
Game Time: 2:30 p.m. CT
TV: ACC Network
Radio: WGN Radio AM-720
Streaming: ESPN+
Betting Line
Duke -17, O/U 48.5 (Oddshark)
Northwestern Injury Report
OUT — WR Frank Covey IV, DL Matt Lawson, TE Jack Fitzgerald
QUESTIONABLE — RB Anthony Tyus IIs
Duke Injury Report
OUT — WR Eli Pancol
QUESTIONABLE — RB Jaylen Coleman (upper body)
