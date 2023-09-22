Uplifting attitudes surrounding Northwestern football were short-lived, as the team could not sustain its magnificent performance against the vaunted Duke Blue Devils. Bradley Locker, David Gold and Iggy Dowling discuss the Wildcats’ problems on both sides of the ball in Durham and break down what NU will need to do to earn a victory against Minnesota.
Filed under:
Pound the Talk, Episode Four: Blue Devil Blues
The ‘Cats look to turn things around under the lights of a packed Ryan Field.
