Gamethread/How to watch Minnesota at Northwestern: TV, radio, streaming, betting line, injury report

Northwestern makes its return home, and its return to the wild, wild Big Ten West tonight. With students back on campus and the Wildcat Dash set to take place, the ‘Cats take on the Minnesota Golden Gophers under the lights at Ryan Field. Read below about how to follow the action if you’re not in Evanston, and comment all of your thoughts below!
Broadcast Information
Game Time: 6:30 p.m. CT
Location: Ryan Field (Evanston, Illinois)
TV: Big Ten Network
Radio: WGN Radio AM-720, WNUR Sports 89.3 FM
Streaming: Fox Sports App
Betting Line
Minnesota -12, O/U 39.5 (Odds Shark)
Northwestern Injury Report
OUT: WR Frank Covey IV, DL Matt Lawson (season), WR Preston Bacon, WR Ray Niro III, LB Miles Crutchley (season), TE Chris Petrucci, TE Jack Fitzgerald
QUESTIONABLE: NONE
Minnesota Injury Report
OUT: DL Darnell Jeffries (season), DB Craig McDonald, LB Derik LeCaptain (season), DL Lucas Finnessy
QUESTIONABLE: WR Chris Autman-Bell, RB Bryce Williams, LB Cody Lindenberg
