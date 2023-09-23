Gamethread/How to watch Minnesota at Northwestern: TV, radio, streaming, betting line, injury report

Northwestern makes its return home, and its return to the wild, wild Big Ten West tonight. With students back on campus and the Wildcat Dash set to take place, the ‘Cats take on the Minnesota Golden Gophers under the lights at Ryan Field. Read below about how to follow the action if you’re not in Evanston, and comment all of your thoughts below!

Broadcast Information

Game Time: 6:30 p.m. CT

Location: Ryan Field (Evanston, Illinois)

TV: Big Ten Network

Radio: WGN Radio AM-720, WNUR Sports 89.3 FM

Streaming: Fox Sports App

Betting Line

Minnesota -12, O/U 39.5 (Odds Shark)

Northwestern Injury Report

OUT: WR Frank Covey IV, DL Matt Lawson (season), WR Preston Bacon, WR Ray Niro III, LB Miles Crutchley (season), TE Chris Petrucci, TE Jack Fitzgerald

QUESTIONABLE: NONE

Minnesota Injury Report

OUT: DL Darnell Jeffries (season), DB Craig McDonald, LB Derik LeCaptain (season), DL Lucas Finnessy

QUESTIONABLE: WR Chris Autman-Bell, RB Bryce Williams, LB Cody Lindenberg