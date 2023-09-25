Dear Reader,

I write to you with terrible news. For the first time this season, Northwestern Women’s Soccer has lost a game. Two, in fact.

Aye, but it gets worse. Not a goal was scored nor an assist recorded. For the first time since 2021, Northwestern was held scoreless in two straight contests.

The first of the two fateful nights came on Thursday, Sep. 21. For the sake of the rest of their season, the ‘Cats should not remember the 21st night of September.

The vicious Wolverines from the northeast came into Evanston and attacked. With their No. 19 flag flying, they pounced early when Gabrielle Prych tallied her fourth goal of the season with only six minutes elapsed.

Northwestern fought back hard, firing off 13 shots to Michigan’s nine, but Stephanie Sparkowski — the keeper of the foe’s net — defended fearlessly with six saves.

To add insult to injury, the Wolverines struck once more in the 81st minute. By that point, it was too late for the ‘Cats to mount a comeback, leading them to fall.

A few short days later, the resilient Wildcat’s were back on the prowl. They set their eyes on a creature by the name of Hoosier in the plains of Indiana. The Hoosiers got wind of this plan and ambushed before the felines could react, scoring within two minutes. Neither team knew it at the time, but that lead would prove to be insurmountable.

Indiana remained on the offensive, allowing Northwestern nary an attempt on goal in the first half. By the time the dust settled, the Wildcats had only manage six shots compared to the Hoosier’s 15.

But not all is lost. After all, adversity is one of life’s greatest teachers. The season remains long, with many foes left to conquer. The next challenger should ignite a fire within the Wildcats. Their history goes back ages, their rivalry born out of a turf war over the state they both call home. The Fighting Illini’s demeanor is in their name, but it will only make the ‘Cats fight harder. This 28th edition of their matchup will take place on the 28th night of the ninth month seven hours after midday.

Three days later will come another challenge. With their grain in tow, the Cornhuskers will venture north in pursuit of the ‘Cats. Northwestern’s finest must be ready by two in the afternoon to defeat their foe.

That is all for this report. Until my next correspondence,

---