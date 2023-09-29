Pound the Talk, Episode Five: A gilded game for the ages

Sometimes, it feels like you can discuss a single football game too much, especially in the context of a long season. That’s not the case with Northwestern’s 21-point, last-second comeback win against Minnesota from last Saturday night. On the latest episode of Pound the Talk, Bradley and David relive Northwestern’s magical overtime win against the Golden Gophers, discussing the improvements the Wildcats made in the second half and fourth quarter, and preview the team’s matchup with the No. 6 Penn State Nittany Lions.