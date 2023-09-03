Gamethread/How to watch Northwestern at Rutgers: TV, radio, streaming, betting line, injury report

Well, we’re here. After a 1-11 season and an ensuing eight months that felt like two lifetimes, Northwestern football is finally back on the field to open its 2023 season against Rutgers on the road. An offseason that included allegations of sexual hazing and racism, the firing of Pat Fitzgerald and ample lawsuits against Northwestern brought about as much change as the program has experienced in recent memory.

Now, David Braun will look to make changes on the field in his head coaching debut with a new-look roster. Led by former Cincinnati quarterback Ben Bryant, [who will earn the start], the Wildcats will try to win their second-straight opener and their first on the road since 2018. Read below for all the info you need to follow along this afternoon, and comment away.

Broadcast Information

Location: SHI Stadium (Piscataway, New Jersey)

Game Time: 11:00 a.m. CT

TV: CBS

Radio: WGN Radio AM-720

Online: CBS Sports App

Betting Line

Rutgers -5.5, O/U 41 (Oddshark)

Northwestern Injury Report

QUESTIONABLE — WR Bryce Kirtz, DT Reggie Pearson

Rutgers Injury Report

OUT — RB Aaron Young, WR Jesse Ofurie, WR Naseim Brantley, OL Joe De Croce

QUESTIONABLE — RB Samuel Brown V