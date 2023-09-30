Gamethread/How to watch No. 6 Penn State-Northwestern: TV, streaming, radio, betting line, injury report

Through the course of an up-and-down season, Northwestern finds itself having already doubled its 2022 win total, in large part because of some home heroics. The Wildcats excelled in the second half against the UTEP Miners and stormed back in the fourth quarter against the Minnesota Golden Gophers, finding cohesion on both sides of the ball. NU’s mettle will be tested by one of the best teams in the country: the No. 6 Penn State Nittany Lions, who hold legitimate Big Ten title and College Football Playoff hopes. Here’s everything you need to know and follow about today’s clash.

Broadcast Information

Game Time: 11 a.m. CT

Location: Ryan Field (Evanston, Illinois)

TV: Big Ten Network

Radio: WGN Radio AM-720, WNUR Sports 89.3 FM

Streaming: Fox Sports App

Betting Line

Penn State -26.5, O/U 48 (Odds Shark)

Northwestern Injury Report

OUT: CB Theran Johnson, WR Ricky Ahumaraeze, TE Chris Petrucci, TE Jack Fitzgerald

QUESTIONABLE: TE Marshall Lang

Penn State Injury Report

OUT: WR Malick Meiga, DE Jameial Lyons, DE Smith Vilbert

QUESTIONABLE: WR Harrison Wallace III