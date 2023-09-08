 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Pound the Talk, Episode 2: A Rutgers Rude Awakening

Plenty to discuss about the Wildcats’ season opener.

By Bradley Locker and David Gold
NCAA Football: Northwestern at Rutgers Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Following Northwestern’s 24-7 loss to Rutgers to begin its 2023 campaign, Bradley Locker and David Gold are joined by Inside NU co-Editor-in-Chief Iggy Dowling to deconstruct what went wrong for the Wildcats, positives that can be gleaned moving forward and what the Wildcats need to do to get back on track against the UTEP Miners.

