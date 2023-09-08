Following Northwestern’s 24-7 loss to Rutgers to begin its 2023 campaign, Bradley Locker and David Gold are joined by Inside NU co-Editor-in-Chief Iggy Dowling to deconstruct what went wrong for the Wildcats, positives that can be gleaned moving forward and what the Wildcats need to do to get back on track against the UTEP Miners.
Filed under:
Pound the Talk, Episode 2: A Rutgers Rude Awakening
Plenty to discuss about the Wildcats’ season opener.
By Bradley Locker and David Gold
