Gamethread/How to watch UTEP-Northwestern: TV, radio, streaming, betting line, injury report

After a thoroughly disappointing 2023 debut, Northwestern looks to change course — for this year and within the last 650+ days — and get interim head coach David Braun his first career win. The Wildcats will look to emerge victorious in America for the first time since Oct. 2021, but in their way are the UTEP Miners, who entered the week as favorites. Below is all you need to know to watch and follow this Saturday clash.

Broadcast Information

Game Time: 2:30 p.m. CT

Location: Ryan Field (Evanston, Illinois)

TV: Big Ten Network

Radio: WGN Radio AM-720, WNUR Sports 89.3 FM

Streaming: Fox Sports App

Betting Line

Northwestern -1, O/U 40 (Odds Shark)

Northwestern Injury Report

OUT: WR Frank Covey IV, DL Matt Lawson, WR Preston Bacon, LB Mac Uihlein, WR Ray Niro III, LB Miles Crutchley, TE Chris Petrucci, TE Blake Van Buren, TE Jack Fitzgerald

QUESTIONABLE: QB Brendan Sullivan

UTEP Injury Report

TBD