Gamethread/How to Watch Northwestern-Maryland: TV, radio, streaming, betting line, injury report

Back at home.

By David Gold
NCAA Basketball: Northwestern at Wisconsin Kayla Wolf-USA TODAY Sports

After a two-game road trip, Northwestern returns to Welsh-Ryan Arena tonight to take on the Maryland Terrapins. The ‘Cats look to bounce back after a tough loss in Wisconsin while the Terps come to Evanston after knocking off then No. 10 Illinois. As both teams look to climb the ranks of the Big Ten, we have everything you need to know before the ball is tipped.

Broadcast Information

Location: Welsh-Ryan Arena (Evanston, Illinois)

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. CT

TV: Big Ten Network

Radio: WGN Radio 720, WNUR Sports 89.3 FM

Streaming: Fox Sports App

Betting Line

Northwestern -4.5, O/U 132.0 (Oddshark)

Injury Report

Northwestern: G Parker Strauss — OUT (undisclosed)

Maryland: G Chance Stephens — OUT (ruptured patellar tendon)

