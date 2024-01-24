Big Ten men’s basketball power rankings, fifth edition: Can anyone stop Zach Edey and Purdue?

With such a hectic week in the Big Ten, the conference landscape has definitely been shaken up. Here’s a look at Inside NU’s weekly Big Ten power rankings.

1. No. 2 Purdue Boilermakers

Record: 17-2 (6-2 B1G)

Next game: vs. Michigan

Purdue continued its conference domination this week with another massive win at Iowa on Saturday, defeating the Hawkeyes 84-70. The Boilermakers had another brilliant performance from reigning John R. Wooden Award winner Zach Edey, who put up an absurd stat line of 30 points, 18 rebounds and four blocks. The All-American has been stellar this year and has cemented himself as college basketball’s best player for the second straight year, averaging 23.3 points, 11.5 rebounds, and 2.3 blocks per game. Edey and the Boilermakers will look to secure another conference win on Sunday when they travel to New Brunswick to take on Rutgers.

2. No. 10 Illinois Fighting Illini

Record: 14-4 (5-2 B1G)

Next game: at Northwestern

Illinois secured two solid conference wins last week when it defeated Michigan 88-73 on Thursday and Rutgers 86-63 on Sunday. However, the main storyline for the Fighting Illini was a federal judge granting a temporary restraining order on Friday that allowed All-American candidate Terrence Shannon Jr. to return to the court immediately. This development occurred less than a month after he was charged with rape for an incident that took place on Sept. 8 in Lawrence, Kansas. In his first game back against Rutgers, Shannon came off the bench, contributing 16 points and four assists to help guide the Fighting Illini over the Scarlet Knights. While it remains uncertain if Shannon will remain with the team for the remainder of the season, with him currently in the lineup, the Fighting Illini were easily the second-best team in the conference.

3. No. 13 Wisconsin Badgers

Record: 15-4, (7-1 B1G)

Next game: vs. Michigan State

Greg Gard’s squad this season continues to show shades of the Bo Ryan era with its elite offensive attack. The Badgers continued that trend last week, defeating Indiana 91-76. The Badgers saw an exceptional performance from junior Max Klesmit, who dropped 26 points and helped lead Wisconsin over the Hoosiers. On Tuesday night, Wisco traveled to Minnesota and took a lead in the final seconds to defeat the Golden Gophers 61-59. The Badgers have another massive conference game this weekend when they host Michigan State on Friday night.

4. Nebraska Cornhuskers

Record: 15-5 (5-4 B1G)

Next game: at Maryland

Nebraska arguably had the most impressive week in the conference as it beat Northwestern 75-69 on Saturday and defeated Ohio State 83-69 on Tuesday. Fred Hoiberg’s squad is well-poised to win a game or two in March, as they have been stellar at closing out games this year.

5. Northwestern Wildcats

Record: 13-5 (4-3 B1G)

Next game: vs. Illinois

Northwestern started the week strong with a thrilling 72-69 win over Maryland. However, the ‘Cats followed that up with a disappointing 75-69 loss to Nebraska, which doesn’t bode well for a team currently in the tournament bubble. Northwestern will look to bounce back on Wednesday when they play host to Illinois at Welsh-Ryan Arena.

6. Michigan State Spartans

Record: 12-7 (4-4 B1G)

Next game: at Wisconsin

After a slow 4-5 start to the season, Tom Izzo’s squad has turned things around in East Lansing. The Spartans continued to add to their tournament resume this week, picking up two enormous conference wins. The first was a 76-66 victory against Minnesota at home on Thursday, and the second came on Sunday when MSU narrowly beat Maryland 61-59 on the road. Izzo will now look to have his team ready to travel to Madison to take on Wisconsin on Friday in what will be a must-watch game.

7. Iowa Hawkeyes

Record: 11-7 (3-4 B1G)

Next game: vs. Maryland

Iowa has a solid resume, but one thing is clearly lacking: an impressive quality win. The Hawkeyes had an opportunity to change that on Saturday but were defeated 84-70 by Purdue. Iowa had immense difficulty containing Edey as he went for 30 points and 18 rebounds, which was too much for the Hawkeyes to handle. Fran McCaffery’s team will look to bounce back on Wednesday night against Maryland.

8. Ohio State Buckeyes

Record: 13-6 (3-5 B1G)

Next game: at Northwestern

Ohio State has experienced quite the fall from grace over the past couple of weeks as it currently is 1-4 in its last five games. Its playing woes continued on Tuesday night as they lost 83-69 to Nebraska. The Buckeyes had no answer for Nebraska from beyond the arc the entire game, as the Cornhuskers shot a lights-out 51.9% from three. Ohio State will look to get its season back on track Saturday when they travel to Evanston to take on Northwestern.

9. Indiana Hoosiers

Record: 12-7 (4-4 B1G)

Next game: at Illinois

The Hoosiers had an excellent opportunity to get their season going in the right direction against Wisconsin on Friday but failed to capitalize, losing 91-79 to the Badgers. Things won’t get any easier for the Hoosiers this week, as after facing Purdue and Wisconsin in their last two games, they will gear up and travel to Illinois for a conference showdown with the Fighting Illini.

10. Minnesota Golden Gophers

Record: 12-7 (3-4 B1G)

Next game: at Penn State

Minnesota extended its losing skid to four games this week, ending up on the wrong side of a 61-59 against Wisconsin. The Golden Gophers struggled to make their throws the entire game, going 38.5% from the line, which was the difference between a win and a loss for Minnesota. Ben Johnson’s squad will look to rebound on Saturday as they travel to Happy Valley to take on Penn State.

11. Maryland Terrapins

Record: 11-8 (3-5 B1G)

Next game: at Iowa

It was another disappointing week for Maryland as they lost 61-59 to Michigan State in a nail-biter on Sunday. One of the lone bright spots for the Terrapins this season has been All-American candidate Jahmir Young, who has been carrying the team on his back nightly with an average of 20.7 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game. Young and the Terrapins will head to Iowa on Wednesday in a critical game.

12. Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Record: 10-8 (2-5 B1G)

Next Game: vs. Purdue

It’s been an absolute struggle for Rutgers this year to find ways to score, currently ranking dead last in the Big Ten with an average of 68.3 points per game. However, the lone bright spot for the Scarlet Knights this year has been Clifford Omoruyi, who is a strong candidate for Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year with averages of 10.8 points, 9.3 rebounds, and 3.3 blocks per game. Omoruyi continued his strong season against Illinois as he dropped 22 points and nine rebounds, but it wasn’t enough for the Scarlet Knights, as they lost 86-63 to the Fighting Illini. Rutgers will look to change the course of their season on Sunday when it plays host to Edey and Purdue.

13. Penn State Nittany Lions

Record: 9-10 (3-5 B1G)

Next Game: vs. Minnesota

It has been a rough past couple of weeks for Penn State, and its struggles continued on Saturday against Ohio State, falling 79-67. The most eye-opening stat from the game was the difference in attempts from the line, as Ohio State shot 25 foul shots compared to Penn State’s mere five attempts. Penn State will look to bounce back on Saturday when takes on Minnesota.

14. Michigan Wolverines

Record: 7-12 (2-6 B1G)

Next Game: vs. Iowa

This year has been disappointing for Juwan Howard’s squad, as they currently sit at dead last in the Big Ten. The Wolverines’ woes continued on Thursday when they lost 88-73 to Illinois. The Wolverines significantly struggled, especially from beyond the three-point line, shooting 23.1%. Howard will now look to get his team ready to face Iowa on Saturday.