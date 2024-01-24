Northwestern track fares well in first indoor meet of the year

Fresh off the cross-country season, Northwestern indoor track kicked off its 2024 campaign on Friday at the Aurora Grand Prix in Chicago, competing against teams across the Chicagoland area.

In the one-mile run, Ava Earl dominantly took home first place, running a personal best of 4:42.74. Meanwhile, first-year Ava Criniti placed 4th in her first indoor meet for the ‘Cats, running 4:57.00 flat. Kalea Bartolotto was close behind, with her time of 4:57:32 good for 5th, while Rachel Sessa came in 6th with a time of 5:00.64.

The Wildcats enjoyed similar success in the 3000-meter run, taking all of the top five spots. First-year Skye Ellis won the event in her first collegiate indoor track meet, running 9:42:64. Anna Hightower and Fiona Lenth were separated by less than a second, with times of 9:48:20 and 9:48:89, finishing in second and third place.

Jackie Holman and Maddy Whitman rounded out the top five for the day. Holman ran 9:56:02, while Whitman was just behind with a time of 9:56:34. Additionally, Whitney Currie placed 8th in the event with a time of 10:16:11.

The Wildcats look to build on their early success this weekend, as they will send runners to both the Blue Demon Alumni Classic in Chicago and the Washington Invitational in Seattle.