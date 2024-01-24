Gamethread/How to watch No. 10 Illinois-Northwestern: TV, radio, streaming, injury report

After a narrow defeat at Nebraska, Northwestern returns home to take on No. 10 Illinois in a monumental in-state contest. The ‘Cats look to avoid a .500 mark and a sweep at the hands of the Fighting Illini, who return potential All-American Terrence Shannon Jr. from a suspension. Follow along here for all the information you need to know.

Broadcast Information

Location: Welsh-Ryan Arena (Evanston, Illinois)

Game Time: 8 p.m. CT

TV/Streaming: Big Ten Network/Fox Sports App

Radio: ESPN 1000 WMVP

Betting Line

Illinois -3.5, O/U 146 (Odds Shark)

Injury Report

Northwestern: OUT: Parker Strauss; QUESTIONABLE: None

Illinois: OUT: None; QUESTIONABLE: Armani Hansberry