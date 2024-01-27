 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Gamethread/How to watch Ohio State vs. Northwestern: Injuries, radio, streaming, injury report

The ‘Cats have a chance to start 6-3 in Big Ten play.

By Inside NU Archives
/ new
Northwestern v Ohio State Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images

Northwestern is coming off one of the better wins in its program history, with its 96-91 overtime upset over No. 10 Illinois. Now, it can keep its momentum going against Ohio State, which hasn’t won a road game since New Year’s Day 2023... which happened to be at Welsh-Ryan Arena. Here’s everything you need to know to follow along with Evanston’s first Saturday night Big Ten basketball game in over three years:

Broadcast Information

Location: Welsh-Ryan Arena (Evanston, Illinois)

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. CT

TV/Streaming: Big Ten Network/Fox Sports App

Radio: ESPN 1000 WMVP, WNUR Sports 89.3 FM

Betting Line

Northwestern -3.5, O/U 136.5 (Odds Shark)

Injury Report

Northwestern: OUT: Parker Strauss (undisclosed); QUESTIONABLE: None

Ohio State: OUT: Owen Spencer (undisclosed); QUESTIONABLE: None

