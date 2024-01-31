Gamethread/How to watch Northwestern at No. 2 Purdue: TV, streaming, radio, injury report, betting line

Following a remarkable home week featuring wins over No. 10 Illinois and a thrashing of Ohio State, Northwestern hits the road to West Lafayette, Indiana to face No. 2 Purdue. No team has won in Mackey Arena since Feb. 25, 2023, but the ‘Cats seem to have the Boilermakers’ number. Follow all the action between the projected March Madness competitors here.

Broadcast Information

Location: Mackey Arena (West Lafayette, Indiana)

Game Time: 5:30 p.m. CT

TV/Streaming: Big Ten Network/Fox Sports app

Radio: WGN Radio 720

Betting Line

Purdue -13.5, O/U 140.5 (Odds Shark)

Injury Report

Northwestern: OUT: Parker Strauss (undisclosed); QUESTIONABLE: None

Purdue: OUT: None; QUESTIONABLE: None