Gamethread/How to watch Northwestern vs. No. 3 Iowa: Streaming, radio, injury report, betting line

Just as you all may be losing your minds about a certain game out in West Lafayette, thousands will be losing their minds in Evanston. Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes are in town, and they’re set to take on Northwestern. The Wildcats will look to pick up their first win over Iowa since Jan. 2021, when they held Clark to the only single-digit scoring performance of her entire collegiate career. Here’s how to keep track of the action tonight. Follow along!

Broadcast Information

Location: Welsh-Ryan Arena (Evanston, Illinois)

Game Time: 7 p.m. CT

TV/Streaming: Peacock

Radio: WGN Radio 720, WNUR Sports 89.3 FM

Betting Line

Iowa -35.5, O/U 159.5 (FanDuel)

Injury Report

Northwestern: OUT: Lauren Trumpy (season); QUESTIONABLE: None

Iowa: OUT: Ava Jones (season); QUESTIONABLE: None