 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Gamethread/How to watch Northwestern-Penn State: TV, radio, streaming, betting line, injury report

Super Bowl Sunday has been good for the Wildcats.

By David Gold
/ new
NCAA Basketball: Nebraska at Northwestern David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

The big game everyone is talking about.

Northwestern closes out its two-game homestand on Sunday afternoon, looking to complete the season sweep of Penn State. The Wildcats narrowly survived when these two squads met earlier this year in Happy Valley, eking out a 76-72 victory. Back in Evanston, we have everything you need to know before tipoff.

Broadcast Information

Location: Welsh-Ryan Arena (Evanston, Illinois)

Game Time: 12 p.m. CT

TV/Streaming: Big Ten Network/Fox Sports app

Radio: WGN Radio 720/ WNUR sports 89.3

Betting Line (via Oddsshark)

Northwestern -8, O/U 146.5

Injury Report

Northwestern: OUT: G Ty Berry, G Parker Strauss; QUESTIONABLE: N/A

Penn State: OUT: N/A; QUESTIONABLE: F Puff Johnson, F Demetrius Lilley

More From Inside NU

Loading comments...