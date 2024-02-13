Takeaways from Northwestern lacrosse’s season-opening win over No. 5 Syracuse

Just like last year, Northwestern opened its season against Syracuse. Unlike last year, the ‘Cats got ahead early and stayed ahead to win 18-15.

No. 1 Northwestern remained dominant in every category, ousting the Orange on the draw control 24-13 and outshooting them 42-28. But for as lethal as the reigning champs were, leading by five at the half, it was a one-point game in the last quarter.

Albeit early in the year, here are the main takeaways from Northwestern’s season opener:

The attack stays NU’s biggest asset

The familiar and expected goal scorers did not disappoint on Saturday.

There were four goals from sophomore Madison Taylor and graduate student Erin Coykendall, hat tricks from graduate student Izzy Scane and Richmond graduate transfer Lindsay Frank and goals from graduate student Dylan Amonte and juniors Samantha Smith and Sammy White.

Minus Hailey Rhatigan, Kelly Amonte Hiller returns most of the country’s leading attack from last year and gains another asset in Frank.

NU found the back of the net early, leading 8-2 by the end of the first quarter with Coykendall already tallying three. The attack is already at the level it was at last year.

“(Northwestern had) just really good movement from our offense in general, a lot of good cut-throughs and people making those sacrificial cuts to really draw the defense,” said Coykendall, who also had four assists. “Whether it was me scoring the goal or me having the assist, I think I was just kind of at the end of the play, but all the credit goes to our offense.”

Sammy White does it all

White does everything for the Wildcats. That became apparent when she was named the MVP of the national championship game in late May, and she’s finally getting more recognition on a national scale, earning Inside Lacrosse’s No. 8 spot in its preseason player rankings.

The sophomore picked up a groundball, a goal and four draw controls, while also causing two turnovers against Syracuse.

She came up big in the fourth quarter. Syracuse put up four straight goals to begin the frame and come within one before Frank scored to extend NU’s lead to two. With the momentum still in Syracuse’s favor, White caused a turnover to return Northwestern the ball, which transitioned to a goal from Scane.

The All-American’s goal in the third quarter came while the ‘Cats were a man down and scoreless for over two minutes. The Orange had scored three times, while only Taylor and Frank broke through at that point.

While Coykendall had eight points and Taylor had four draw controls to supplement four goals, White’s efforts all over the field should not be overshadowed. The defender was a key piece of NU’s success last season and will be to any it finds in this one.

‘Cats need to stay put later in the game

While NU never fell behind and No. 5 Syracuse is a top contender, it was too close for comfort in the fourth quarter. With the ‘Cats up by six at the end of the first quarter and five at the end of the half, this should have been a stowed-away victory.

In the final quarter, Syracuse put up five goals in comparison to Northwestern’s three. The Orange also won the draw battle 5-3.

“Down the stretch, we lost a few in a row and that’s how [the Orange] were able to capitalize after that yellow card,” Hiller said about the draw.

The Orange scored the first four goals of the fourth, with three directly coming off draw-control wins and one coming off a man-up situation when Scane was carded. That was just one of the 10 cards the ‘Cats were delivered. At one point in the second quarter, three cards were administered in less than a minute.

Northwestern is the best of the best, but up against top-tier opponents, it has to keep up with its own dominance.