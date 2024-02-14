Big Ten men’s basketball power rankings, eighth edition: ‘Cats regain some ground in Welsh-Ryan

Get hyped, college basketball fans! We’re one month out from Selection Sunday, and the teams of the B1G have shaken each other up this week. The Wildcats have risen in this week’s rankings after consecutive wins in Evanston, but just how far? Let’s take a look at the state of the conference in the thick of the season.

1. No. 2 Purdue Boilermakers

Record: 22-2 (11-2 B1G)

Next game: vs. Minnesota

It was a quiet but routine week for the Boilermakers, who picked up a decisive 79-59 win over Indiana. Zach Edey put up yet another dominant stat line with 26 points, 13 rebounds, and four assists. Nights like that seem pedestrian for the big man at this point. Purdue now sports an eight-game win streak, and the juggernaut should have no issue running the table for the remainder of its February schedule.

2. No. 14 Illinois Fighting Illini

Record: 18-6 (9-4 B1G)

Next game: at Maryland

The Fighting Illini lost some ground by falling to Michigan State 88-80 on Saturday afternoon. Despite getting a 28-point performance from Terrence Shannon Jr., their typically staunch defense was caught off guard. The Spartans made more than half of their field goals and shot 34 free throws to Illinois’ 20. Shannon Jr. and Co. righted the ship with a 97-68 blowout of Michigan, so their loss against Michigan State could prove to be an aberration.

3. Northwestern Wildcats

Record: 17-7 (8-5 B1G)

Next game: at Rutgers

There’s no basketball malady that Welsh-Ryan Arena can’t fix. After a tough entry into February, the ‘Cats pulled themselves together with wins at home against Nebraska and Penn State. Sunday’s clash against the Nittany Lions was ugly — NU shot just 31.7% from the field — but the purple-and-white found a way to prevail. Looking ahead, the ‘Cats will embark on a two-game road trip against Rutgers and Indiana.

4. No. 20 Wisconsin Badgers

Record: 17-8 (9-5 B1G)

Next game: at Iowa

It was a rough week for the Badgers, as they lost to B1G bottom-dwellers Michigan and Rutgers in consecutive contests. They returned to some sense of normalcy in a 62-54 win over Ohio State, but it wasn’t a particularly convincing effort. AJ Storr and the Badgers have been looking at a basket the size of a Cheerio lately, making just 30 threes in their last five games. Against a trigger-happy Iowa squad on Saturday, it’s put-up-or-shut-up time for Wisconsin.

5. Michigan State Spartans

Record: 15-9 (7-6 B1G)

Next game: at Penn State

The Spartans put the NCAA Selection Committee on notice this week, picking up an 88-80 win against then-No. 10 Illinois at home. What’s scary is that they have four starters capable of taking over a game — A.J. Hoggard, Tyson Walker, Malik Hall, and Jaden Akins have taken turns as the leading scorers in Michigan State’s last four games. A road game against Penn State could be a trap similar to Minnesota last week, but it appears that the Spartans are peaking at the right time.

6. Nebraska Cornhuskers

Record: 17-8 (7-7 B1G)

Next game: vs. Penn State

After a tough week with losses to Illinois and Northwestern, the Cornhuskers handled business on Saturday, burying Michigan 79-59. Nebraska has been less than stellar on defense this season, but it managed to hold the Wolverines to just 32.3% shooting from the field. As the Cornhuskers prepare to host Penn State this weekend, they must get Rienk Mast going again as the big man put up just 19 points in the last two games combined.

7. Minnesota Golden Gophers

Record: 15-8 (6-6 B1G)

Next game: at Purdue

The Golden Gophers dropped their lone game this week in heartbreaking fashion, falling to Iowa 90-85. Four minutes into the second half, a three-pointer by Mike Mitchell Jr. put Minnesota up by 20 but disastrous defense opened the door for the Hawkeyes to swoop in for the win. There’s no time to dwell on the tough loss, though, as Minnesota must prepare for a clash in West Lafayette against the No. 2 Boilermakers.

8. Iowa Hawkeyes

Record: 14-10 (6-7 B1G)

Next game: at Maryland

The Hawkeyes can’t find any semblance of consistency in B1G play. With their 89-79 loss to Penn State and 90-85 win over Minnesota, they have now alternated wins and losses for the last six games. Iowa will head to College Park to take on the struggling Terrapins and look to rip off consecutive wins for the first time since mid-January.

9. Penn State Nittany Lions

Record: 12-12 (6-7 B1G)

Next game: vs. Michigan State

You have to hand it to the Nittany Lions — they make their opponents sweat in every single contest. This week, Penn State took down Iowa at home 89-79 and almost toppled Northwestern in Evanston 68-63. Ace Baldwin Jr. has found a scoring rhythm after a tough start to conference play and will look to play spoiler against a hot Michigan State squad.

10. Indiana Hoosiers

Record: 14-10 (6-7 B1G)

Next game: vs. Northwestern

It wasn’t a fair fight for the Hoosiers this week, as they fell 79-59 to Purdue at Mackey Arena. It’s tough to take too much away from such an unfair matchup, but shooting 42% from the field against one of the nation’s top defenses isn’t too shabby. Indiana will host Northwestern on Sunday for its only game against the Wildcats this season.

11. Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Record: 13-10 (5-7 B1G)

Next game: vs. Northwestern

The Scarlet Knights are enjoying a three-game win streak, punctuated by a 78-56 beatdown of then-No. 11 Wisconsin on Saturday. Despite their horrid shooting from deep this season (29.0%), they managed to hit 10 of their 18 long bombs against the Badgers. Rutgers will look to extend their fortunes against the ‘Cats in Piscataway on Thursday.

12. Ohio State Buckeyes

Record: 14-11 (4-10 B1G)

Next game: vs. Purdue

Ohio State snapped its five-game losing streak in a double-OT win over Maryland 79-75, but it followed that up with a lackluster loss to Wisconsin 62-54. In the latter effort, the Buckeyes got bullied on the glass, grabbing just 26 rebounds to Wisconsin’s 38. OSU parted ways with head coach Chris Holtmann on Wednesday morning, all but waving the white flag on the season.

13. Maryland Terrapins

Record: 13-11 (5-8 B1G)

Next game: vs. Iowa

Jahmir Young can only do so much.

Despite a 26-point night, the Terrapins fell to Ohio State in a double-overtime heartbreaker 79-75. Big man Julian Reese struggled with a 4-of-15 effort, and Maryland just couldn’t hold on in crunch time. The Terrapins have now lost three straight, but they have a chance to bounce back at home against Iowa.

14. Michigan Wolverines

Record: 8-17 (3-11 B1G)

Next game: vs. Michigan State

What’s that? The Wolverines... won? Not only did they end on top, but they took down then-No. 11 Wisconsin 72-68. Of course, they followed that up by getting demolished by Nebraska and Illinois. The Wolverines surely had luck on their side on Wednesday, as the Badgers hit just five of their 19 attempts from deep. But a win is a win. Michigan will search for its fourth conference win against Michigan State on Saturday.