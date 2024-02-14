Big Ten Men’s Basketball Bracketology: Mid-February Update

After yet another action-packed week in Big Ten basketball which saw a game-winner, a double overtime game, and a trio of top-15 upsets, one of the nation’s deepest conferences continues to see major fluctuation in its postseason future come mid-March. With just over a month left before the start of March Madness, there is still plenty of room for every Big Ten to make a push or completely fall apart.

The numbers next to each team are representative of said team’s average projected seeding per Bracket Matrix, a site that uses the bracket projections from dozens of sites to form a compiled ranking system.

Purdue (1.00)

NET Ranking: 2

Few teams in the entire nation have been quite as dominant as Purdue. With just two losses in 24 games, the Boilermakers sport the best record – percentage-wise – among all current Top 25 teams, save for no. 1 UConn, who is also 22-2. Of course, there continue to be doubts surrounding Matt Painter’s team, in large part due to its shocking first-round exit versus no. 16 Fairleigh Dickinson last March. However, this year’s Purdue squad looks primed for an emphatic rebound from an embarrassing loss, as it is likely to return as a top seed this postseason.

Wisconsin (3.02)

NET Ranking: 21

At the end of January, Wisconsin held the top spot in the Big Ten and looked like it had the potential to make a deep run in March Madness. But a reality check hit UW quickly in the form of four straight losses to bump them down from No. 6 in the country to No. 20. Still, the Badgers have plenty of time to recollect themselves before the Big Ten Tournament, where a tournament championship could slot them right back in the two seed conversation.

Illinois (3.82)

NET Ranking: 14

Since the return of touted star Terrence Shannon Jr., the Fighting Illini have looked like a whole team again. Despite a tough loss to Michigan State on the road, Illinois continues to look very deep: having the three-headed scoring monster of Shannon, Marcus Domask and Coleman Hawkins. As the Illini attempt to lock down a top-four seed for good, capitalizing on big-time matchups ought to be a point of emphasis. With only one ranked win this season – No. 11 FAU – Illinois will have the opportunity to pick up a signature win when it plays Wisconsin and Purdue in early March.

Northwestern (8.98)

NET Ranking: 56

The Wildcats have been the definition of predictable this season, specifically when it comes to playing at home or on the road. In fact, NU has just one true road win all season; by comparison, it has just one home loss (in the game we don’t speak about). Of course, Northwestern has had a very successful season, but looking towards March, the ‘Cats simply need to learn to win consistently away from home.

Michigan State (9.47)

NET Ranking: 23

The Spartans recently earned a big win at home, beating No. 10 Illinois — massive for a bubble team. As of now, Michigan State has seemed to redeem itself nicely after a rough start to the season, beginning its campaign with a home loss to James Madison despite being ranked No. 4 in the nation. At this point, MSU just needs to win the games it’s supposed for Tom Izzo’s squad to avoid missing the tournament for the first time since 1997.

Nebraska (10.09)

NET Ranking: 53

Similar to Northwestern, Nebraska has been extremely reliable at home and shaky away from Lincoln. The Huskers recently earned a much-needed 80-72 win over then-No. 6 Wisconsin, providing strong reinforcement to its resume. Without another ranked game on their regular season schedule, winning out seems like the best bet for the Cornhuskers to feel safe about their tournament chances before Selection Sunday.