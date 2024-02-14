How many of its upcoming road games does men’s basketball need to win?

The Big Ten has had its share of road woes this season, and Northwestern is no exception.

Northwestern’s 2-5 away record is a microcosm of the extensive struggles that Big Ten teams have had in winning in enemy territory, with Purdue the only squad boasting more than three road wins.

With just under a month remaining in the regular season, the ‘Cats will play away from home four more times: Thursday at Rutgers, Sunday at Indiana, Feb. 28 at Maryland, and Mar. 6 at Michigan State. Wins in their three remaining home games combined with a strong showing in the Big Ten Tournament would make March Madness a strong possibility, but the ‘Cats could solidify their spot and/or procure a higher seed by earning some wins in the aforementioned showdowns.

All four of Northwestern’s road games are complete tossups, as its opponents are relatively comparable in talent and success. There is a case to be made for a Northwestern victory or a defeat in each matchup.

Rutgers can be a winnable game given the Scarlet Knights’ offensive inconsistency. The Knights rank 281st in offensive efficiency, according to KenPom. This poor performance came to light most notoriously in a Jan. 31 loss at home to Penn State when Rutgers only mustered 46 points. If the ‘Cats’ defense can capitalize on Rutgers’ offensive weaknesses, there is no reason NU can’t come home to Evanston with a win.

At the same time, Rutgers boasts an elite defense that ranks second in the country, according to KenPom. It allows only 65 points per game, the second-fewest in the Big Ten, and center Cliff Omoruyi leads the conference in blocks per game. When Northwestern heads to New Brunswick without Ty Berry, it could very well struggle on offense, especially in a tough road environment.

Indiana is possibly the most winnable of Northwestern’s remaining road games. For starters, the Hoosiers have struggled at home as of late. In their last three home games, they lost to Purdue, eked out a narrow victory over Iowa, and lost to Penn State. They are also among the bottom teams in the conference on both sides of the floor, ranking 12th in both points per game (73.0) and points allowed per game (74.4). If this was a home game, there would be no doubt that the ‘Cats would bring home the win.

Unfortunately, this is not a home game, and Assembly Hall boasts the highest attendance rate in the Big Ten, with nearly 17,000 fans coming to support the Hoosiers each game. The hostile atmosphere has the potential to rattle the ‘Cats, especially with Berry’s absence. Though Northwestern has the advantage on paper, the nature of playing in Assembly Hall could move the needle for Indiana.

Maryland has been floundering as of late, currently riding a three-game skid that includes a home loss to Rutgers. Northwestern has also already defeated the Terrapins once this season in a nail-biter at Welsh Ryan Arena. Additionally, Maryland’s offense struggles mightily outside of Jahmir Young, ranking 13th in the Big Ten in points per game.

However, the Terrapins are a defensive powerhouse, ranking fifth in the nation in defensive efficiency on KenPom and allowing 63.7 points per game, the fewest in the Big Ten. Additionally, while the ‘Cats were able to take care of business at home, the game was ultimately decided in the final seconds, despite NU having home-court advantage. At College Park, NU will have its mettle tested, and it will hope that its narrow success at home translates to the road.

The final trip on the schedule for Northwestern is to Michigan State for a rematch of Jan. 7, when the ‘Cats took down the Spartans 88-74. That victory was one of Northwestern’s most complete games all season, and it was the catalyst for a second-half surge that resuscitated its tournament hopes. Michigan State has had mixed results as of late, winning crucial games against Illinois and Maryland but dropping contests to Wisconsin and Minnesota. If Northwestern can use the Spartans’ inconsistency to its advantage like it did last month, then a win cannot be completely ruled out.

However, despite the inconsistency, Michigan State is a daunting team on paper, and it has performed exceptionally well compared to the rest of the nation. The Spartans rank in the top 25 in both offensive and defensive efficiency, according to KenPom. They have a plethora of weapons at their disposal, including Tyson Walker, A.J. Hoggard and Jaden Akins. Especially playing at home, that could be enough for Michigan State to exact revenge on the ‘Cats.

Ultimately, it would be foolish to expect Northwestern to win all four of its road games. Three wins would even be a stretch. However, given the talent on NU’s squad and the more general bout of recent success, winning two out of the four remaining away contests is a reasonable goal that could push the ‘Cats to a higher seed in March and, more importantly, establish them as a formidable contender that other teams will fear in postseason action.