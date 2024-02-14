Track: Earl moves up to 2nd all-time over 3,000 meters in Northwestern history

Northwestern has hit its stride on the track in the past few weeks.

Numerous Wildcats recorded personal bests at the Blue Demon Classic at DePaul and at the Washington Invitational over in Seattle on Jan. 26 and 27, and the team followed it up with an encouraging showing at Boston University’s David Hemery Valentine Invitational on Feb. 9.

A few miles down Sheridan Road, Northwestern dominated the mile. In a small eight-runner field, NU’s trio of Skye Ellis, Rachel Sessa and Jackie Holman all placed in the top five. Although DePaul’s Megan Dieball narrowly outkicked her to take the win, Ellis led the way with a second-place finish in 4:51. It was her first mile race in college, which was especially impressive. More significantly, Ellis recorded the seventh-fastest mile time in Northwestern history as a sophomore in just her second indoor track race as a collegian. That’s mind blowing.

Sessa and Holman closely followed Ellis, taking fourth in 4:55 and fifth in 4:56, respectively. While Holman, a first-year, ran 4:59 in the 1,600 meters in high school, this marked her first time breaking the five-minute barrier over the full mile.

Out west in Washington, Northwestern’s top runners competed over 3,000 and 5,000 meters. Ava Earl led the way in the 3K in 9:05, smashing her previous personal best by 20 seconds en route to a second-place finish in a field with more than 80 runners. Earl was easily the top NCAA runner at the event, only falling to Canadian 5,000-meter champion Briana Scott.

In addition to giving herself a new PR, Earl came within just three seconds of Rachel McCardell’s school record over 3,000 meters, which McCardell set last year. She moved up to second on Northwestern’s all-time list.

Elsewhere, Katherine Hessler covered the distance in 9:59, while Kalea Bartolotto beat her 5,000-meter personal best by seven seconds. Bartolotto raced out to a fifth-place finish in 16:29 and came just a second short of recording a top-three finish in a field of 35. Fiona Lenth also shined in that event, placing 14th with a time of 17:05.

Two weeks later, the Wildcats shined in Boston. Again, Earl led the way in the 3K, just as McCardell did at that same meet last year. She got out quickly, covering the first 1,600 meters in 4:50. For reference, that’s faster than Ellis’ 4:51 mentioned above, and Earl was actually able to speed up from 1,000-to-1,400 meters. She dropped consecutive sub-36-second 200-meter laps before dropping back to 36s at the mile marker.

She wasn’t done, though, following up that 4:50 by closing the last 1,600 meters of the race in 4:51. After a 35.7-second kick on the bell lap, she crossed the finish line with a 9:04 time and another personal best. Earl whittled the distance between herself and McCardell’s record to just two seconds. It was good for 19th place in a field with over 160 runners (a few of them being pros), and it was the seventh-fastest time of any NCAA runner participating in the event. Considering Earl’s only a junior, several Northwestern records should fall by the time her career is over.

Anna Hightower also enjoyed a great performance, as she ripped off a 9:31 to take 72nd and beat the PR she set at that same meet in 2023 by a half-second. Adding to the fun, Adele Magaud and Holman took sixth and 10th in the unseeded event with times of 9:50 and 9:51, respectively. Magaud actually was at the front of her heat’s pack about halfway through, but missed out on the win by five seconds.

Beyond that, Maddy Whitman shattered the 17-minute barrier in the 5K, PRing by almost a minute with a 16:56 mark. She came seventh in a field of more than 50 collegiate runners.

The ‘Cats will conclude their indoor track season with the Margaret Bradley Invitational at UChicago this Saturday.