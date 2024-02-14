BREAKING: Northwestern guard Ty Berry will miss remainder of 2023-24 season with torn meniscus

On Wednesday afternoon, Northwestern head coach Chris Collins announced at a media availability that senior guard Ty Berry will miss the remainder of the 2023-24 season with a torn meniscus.

BREAKING: Northwestern guard Ty Berry tore his meniscus and is OUT for the rest of the season, Chris Collins announced.



Berry underwent successful surgery this week and is expected to make a full recovery. — Inside NU (@insidenu) February 14, 2024

As noted above, Collins also shared that Berry underwent surgery on Tuesday, and should recover in the coming months.

On Feb. 7, Berry left Northwestern’s 80-68 win over Nebraska in the middle of the first half with an apparent knee injury, and did not return. He then missed NU’s win over Penn State four days later. Now, the Wildcats will be without No. 3 the rest of the way.

Before suffering his injury, Berry was enjoying a career year. In 23 games, he averaged 11.6 points per contest, 3.9 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.3 steals on 29.7 minutes a game. He was also shooting at a career-best clip from three-point land, as he drained 43.3% of his shots from beyond the arc to spark a Northwestern team that is currently the sixth-best three-point shooting team in the country at 39.5%.

Now, though, NU will likely rely on sophomore Nick Martinelli to take Berry’s starting role, as he did against the Nittany Lions. Other bench players such as Jordan Clayton should also see a minutes bump as the team looks to secure a second consecutive NCAA Tournament berth.

The Wildcats are back in action tomorrow at Rutgers, whom they will face at 5:30 p.m. CT.