Rapid Reaction: Purdue handles Northwestern 74-48 in Valentine’s Day massacre

Love was not in the air for the ‘Cats tonight.

Northwestern (8-16, 3-10 B1G) got dominated on all fronts by Purdue (11-13, 4-9 B1G) in a 74-48 drubbing on Valentine’s Day. The Boilermakers absolutely crashed the glass, inhaling 46 rebounds compared to NU’s 29.

For the ‘Cats, Melannie Daley led the offense with 12 points on 5-of-13 shooting. As a team, Northwestern hit just 33% of its shots from the field.

It was all about the bench mob for Purdue — Caitlyn Harper dropped 17 points, adding six rebounds and two assists, while Madison Layden contributed 16 points, including five makes from deep.

Harper kicked off the night with an easy layup for the Boilermakers. After a missed layup by Caroline Lau, Mary Ashley Stevenson hit a jumper from the free-throw line to put Purdue up 4-0. Several poor finishes at the rim from Northwestern snowballed into a 9-0 deficit, prompting Joe McKeown to call an early timeout with 6:38 left in the first quarter.

Out of the stoppage, Lau swiped the ball and fed Daley, who scored NU’s first points on a layup. A few minutes later, Lau nabbed another steal and found No. 21 for a paint shot to make it 9-4. A hot Daley then hit a middie on the following possession to cut Purdue’s lead to three.

With three minutes to go in the quarter, Abbey Ellis hit Alaina Harper for a quick lay-in to make it 13-6. The ‘Cats simply couldn’t find the bottom of the net until Maggie Pina hit a buzzer-beating three from the left wing to end the first period, making it 18-9 and snapping a 9-0 run by Purdue.

Both teams started the second frame cold, but Caileigh Walsh broke the ice with a layup to make it 18-11. On the other end, Ellis hit a close shot of her own, but Paige Mott responded with a jumper from the elbow. Soon after, Harper struck with a three from the right wing to put the Boilermakers back up by 10.

With five to go before half, Mott shook two defenders with a pass fake and hit a layup to make it 24-15. One minute later, Mercy Ademusayo freed herself with a post move to cut Purdue’s lead to seven. However, Layden canned a three on the other end to inflate the Boilermakers’ lead back up to 27-17.

The Wildcats wouldn’t score for the rest of the half. With under three remaining, the Boilermakers grabbed two offensive rebounds before Layden hit yet another shot from deep to put the ‘Cats down by 13. Purdue ended the first half on a 12-0 run as NU was unable to score for almost four minutes, leaving it down 36-17.

At halftime, the ‘Cats were simply bullied on the glass — they grabbed 13 rebounds while the Boilermakers nabbed 27. Daley led NU with six points on 3-of-7 shooting, while Harper led Purdue with 11 points on 5-of-8 from the field.

The ‘Cats kicked off the second half with more of the same sloppy play, allowing Ellis to score off a turnover by Maggie Pina. On Purdue’s next possession, Harper muscled inside for a finish over Mott to make it 40-17. NU finally got on the board with 4:42 to go in the quarter, as Walsh sunk a three to make it 51-20 after 27 unanswered points from the Boilermakers. Her long bomb snapped a nine-minute scoring drought that started with 3:59 left in the second quarter.

With 3:41 to go in the frame, Lau sank a three from straight away to make it 51-23. After Sophie Swanson made a free throw, Daley wove through Purdue’s defense for a layup to cut the deficit to 27. The Boilermakers finished the quarter up 57-30, having made five of their last seven field goals.

To start the final quarter, Layden hit her fifth three of the night to make it 60-30 for the Boilermakers. On the other end, Jasmine McWilliams worked her way inside for a shot at the rim. From there, the Boilermakers closed the night out without much trouble, picking up their second win in their last three games.

Northwestern will return to action on Saturday, as it will head to Minnesota to take on the Golden Gophers at 2 p.m. CT. Big Ten Plus will broadcast the action.