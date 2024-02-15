Big Ten women’s basketball power rankings, ninth edition

All eyes have been on No. 4 Iowa’s Caitlin Clark this year, as she is just eight points away from becoming the all-time leading scorer for women’s basketball at the collegiate level. Clark can break the record on Thursday night when the Hawkeyes host Michigan. With Clark taking the full spotlight of the conference, it’s hard to get a full rundown. However, don’t worry. We’ve got you covered with a full breakdown of the conference in this week’s Inside NU’s power rankings.

1. No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes (22-3, 13-1 B1G)

Ohio State is arguably the hottest team in the country as the Buckeyes extended their win streak to 12 games with an 80-47 victory against Nebraska on Wednesday night. OSU received another excellent performance from senior Jacy Sheldon, who poured in 23 points, grabbed six rebounds and dished out six assists to help lift the team over the Cornhuskers. As Sheldon and the Buckeyes continue to rack up quality conference wins, it’s becoming more likely that they are a lock for a one-seed in March Madness this year.

2. No. 4 Iowa Hawkeyes (22-3, 11-2 B1G)

Iowa picked up its second conference loss this week as Lisa Bluder’s team was upset 82-79 by Nebraska in front of the Cornhuskers’ fans at Pinnacle Bank Arena. However, it shouldn’t set off any alarms, as the Hawkeyes were in it until the very end and had a chance to tie the game with eight seconds left, but Clark missed a three-point shot. I still think the Hawkeyes have the best chance to win it all in the conference because, with Clark on your team, the sky is the limit, as was evident in Iowa’s run to the national championship last season. The Hawkeyes will look to get back on track as they host Michigan on Thursday night.

3. No. 14 Indiana Hoosiers (21-3, 12-2 B1G)

The Hoosiers continue to dominate weaker teams, which has been a trend for them all season. They started their week with a blowout 95-62 win against Purdue, led by a strong performance from All-American Mackenzie Holmes, who scored 17 points and grabbed four rebounds. On Wednesday night, IU followed that up with a commanding 68-54 win against Wisconsin. Apart from the first quarter, Indiana was in control for most of the game. The Hoosiers will look to extend their winning streak to four games when they travel to Champaign to take on Illinois on Monday night.

4. Nebraska Cornhuskers (16-9, 8-6 B1G)

It was a massive week for Nebraska, as the Huskers picked up their most impressive win of the season by stunning the Hawkeyes 82-79. The Cornhuskers were fantastic down the stretch of the game, as they limited Clark to zero points in the fourth quarter and outscored Iowa 27-10. Nebraska also got a stellar performance from Jaz Shelley, who stepped up big with 23 points and five assists. Nebraska now looks to have secured its spot in the tournament.

5. Penn State Nittany Lions (16-8, 7-6 B1G)

The past couple of weeks have been tough for the Nittany Lions, losing three straight games, but they still hold on to the fifth spot in the rankings. Despite their recent rough patch, they are likely a tournament team as they have a strong resume. It will be critical for them to get back on track on Thursday night when they host Illinois at the Bryce Jordan Center.

6. Michigan State Spartans (17-7, 7-6 B1G)

It was a difficult week for Michigan State, as MSU faced two tough matchups against Indiana and Ohio State. In its first matchup on Thursday night against the Hoosiers, it battled until the end but came up short, losing 94-91. In its next outing on Sunday night, Michigan State came out flat against the Buckeyes and lost 86-71. The Spartans now face a must-win game against their cross-state rival Michigan on Sunday morning.

7. Maryland Terrapins (14-10, 6-7 B1G)

Maryland picked up a solid 69-53 win over Illinois on Sunday afternoon. The Terrapins are barely hanging onto their tournament spot but can solidify their place with a decisive end to the season. They face a massive conference showdown in front of their fans at the Xfinity Center against Penn State on Sunday afternoon as they continue to try to bolster their resume.

8. Michigan Wolverines (16-9, 7-6 B1G)

Michigan has earned the title of the best defensive team in the conference, as the Wolverines currently allow opponents a Big Ten-best 61.3 points per game. The Wolverines had another robust defensive outing on Saturday afternoon, beating Rutgers 86-58. Michigan also got an outstanding performance from senior Cameron Williams on the offensive side, as she put up 23 points to help lift the Wolverines over the Scarlet Knights. UM will now face the daunting task of stopping Clark as it travels to Iowa on Thursday night.

9. Illinois Fighting Illini (11-12, 5-8 B1G)

Illinois struggled in conference play this week, losing 69-53 to Maryland. The Fighting Illini had difficulties from beyond the arc against the Terrapins, shooting a mere 23.1% from deep. Illinois must address these shooting woes from beyond the arc before Thursday night when it ventures to Happy Valley to take on Penn State.

10. Minnesota Golden Gophers (14-10, 4-9 B1G)

Everything has gone downhill for Minnesota since beating Michigan State 69-50 on Jan. 20. Almost a month later, UMN hasn’t won since. The Golden Gophers still have a shot at making it to the big dance, but they must turn things around fast. Minnesota has a great chance to get on the right track on Saturday when it hosts Northwestern at Williams Arena.

11. Wisconsin Badgers (11-12, 4-9 B1G)

Wisconsin started the week with a massive 69-64 win over Penn State behind a monster 31-point and 15-rebound performance from Sereh Williams. However, UW couldn’t follow up that performance on Wednesday night, as it was defeated 68-54 by Indiana. The Badgers’ defensive struggles were evident as they couldn’t find a way to contain Holmes, who dominated them with 24 points and eight rebounds. Wisconsin will look to bounce back on Saturday afternoon when it heads to Piscataway to take on Rutgers.

12. Purdue Boilermakers (11-13, 4-9 B1G)

At the start of the season, Purdue appeared to have some potential after a solid 9-5 start. However, since then, the Boilermakers have fallen flat in conference play, managing only four wins in the Big Ten all season. Purdue’s conference woes continued on Sunday, losing 95-62 to Indiana. Following that defeat, PU was able to bounce back nicely as it traveled to Evanston and beat Northwestern 74-48. The Boilermakers got a gritty performance from senior Jeanae Terry, who filled up the box score with 12 rebounds, 11 assists and four steals despite scoring only one point. The Boilermakers will look to pick up their second straight win on Saturday when they host Nebraska at Mackey Arena.

13. Northwestern Wildcats (8-16, 3-10 B1G)

There’s not much positive to take away from the ‘Cats’ season, as they sit near the bottom of the conference. It was another woeful week for Northwestern as it lost 82-71 to cross-state rival Illinois on Thursday night and followed that up with an embarrassing 74-48 defeat to Purdue. The ‘Cats will look to gain momentum for the remainder of the season on Saturday afternoon when they travel to Minnesota to take on the Golden Gophers.

14. Rutgers Scarlet Knights (8-19, 2-12 B1G)

It is a lost season for the Scarlet Knights, as they sit dead last in the conference with only two Big Ten wins. However, Rutgers is still fighting in every game. On Tuesday night, RU upset Minnesota 81-73 behind 25 points from sophomore Mya Petticord. Rutgers will look to go for its second straight win on Saturday afternoon when the team hosts Wisconsin.