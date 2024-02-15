Three keys for Northwestern lacrosse against No. 8 Notre Dame

Coming off a season-opener win against No. 5 Syracuse, Northwestern is set to face No. 8 Notre Dame on Friday night in its first road matchup of the 2024 season. Last year, the Wildcats defeated the Fighting Irish 18-14 at home in their second game of the season (though the score was 17-9 before NU started putting in subs), and graduate student Izzy Scane famously put up 10 goals. However, a new season brings a fresh slate, so in this article, we will be breaking down what it will take for Northwestern to beat this year’s version of Notre Dame in another matchup between two top-10 teams.

Like Northwestern, Notre Dame is a very experienced team that returns most of its core from last season. It made it to the NCAA Quarterfinals last season, before getting eliminated by Boston College in a 20-6 rout.

Molly Laliberty Needs Another Masterclass

Although the final score might not make it seem like so, Northwestern’s offense struggled to get hot in the first half of its game against Notre Dame last year, only tallying three goals in the first 26 minutes. What kept the team in the game was graduate student goalkeeper Laliberty’s season-high 13 saves on a 0.591 save percentage, with six of those saves coming when the Wildcats were in their first-half scoring drought. She was able to hold the Fighting Irish to just two goals during those aforementioned 26 minutes despite facing 10 shots on goal, helping the Wildcats maintain their lead even if they weren’t scoring. Overall, she put up a very impressive performance in what was then only her second-ever Division I lacrosse game.

Laliberty’s performance is being brought up after she didn’t have her best game last week against Syracuse. Although she tallied seven saves, the 15 goals she allowed were the second-most of her Northwestern career and the most since she let up 16 against the Orange last season. She also put up a 0.318 save percentage — the third-lowest in her time as a Wildcat.

Yes, not all of the goals Laliberty allowed can be blamed on her, as the entire defense plays a part in stopping the opposing offense. But based on how important she was against the Fighting Irish last year, a lights-out performance from her on Friday will be critical to Northwestern’s success. This is especially important because Notre Dame’s goalkeeper Lilly Callahan is a star as well, tallying 15 saves of her own against the Wildcat offense last year. The good thing is that Laliberty’s standout performance last year also came after a statistically bad outing against Syracuse, so if precedent holds true, she’ll bounce back in the best way possible.

Limit The Turnovers

Although Northwestern won the draw battle 24-13 against Syracuse, the Orange were able to score constantly off Wildcat turnovers. Six of Syracuse’s 15 total goals came immediately after a Northwestern giveaway, with most of these post-turnover goals happening in the second and third quarter. This is significant because NU had a similar problem starting against Notre Dame last year. Although the Wildcats and the Fighting Irish both had six draw controls in the first half, the ND dominated possession to begin the game because the Wildcats struggled to make the most of when they had the ball.

Northwestern was much better at keeping things controlled in the second half, allowing Scane and Co. to blow the door open and beat Notre Dame handily. The point here is that the NU offense is close to unstoppable when it runs things, and it needs to maximize every opportunity it has with the ball. If it blows away chances with poor ball control like what almost happened against Syracuse, it will be a huge momentum killer — especially in a close-game circumstance on the road.

Like Syracuse, Notre Dame has attacking threats of its own (most notably Kasey Choma, who scored six goals against the Wildcats last year), and dominating on offense will also keep the ball out of the home stick pockets.

Can Scane Go Off?

It’s pretty evident that Scane is the number one target on every team’s scouting report, and we should expect the team she scored 10 goals against last year to have her name highlighted, bolded and circled with a bright red pen. But the thing with No. 27 against Notre Dame last year was that it didn’t matter how much she was defended, because she created opportunities out of nothing — whether that meant shooting while being swarmed by four defenders or standing 13 yards out. If she has this sort of game while the rest of the Northwestern offense is firing on all cylinders, it could be the difference between a win and a blowout.

(In case you needed a refresher...)

It will also be interesting to see how the rest of Northwestern’s offense performs this time around. Last year, many of the attacking stalwarts had “quieter” games — for example, graduate student Erin Coykendall only had one goal and two assists, while then-first-year Madison Taylor was held scoreless in the first half. If Scane doesn’t excel, her teammates will have to be the superstars. This happened last week, when Scane was held to “just” three goals (she only had two games last season with fewer than four goals) and an assist while being face-guarded by Syracuse freshman Kaci Benoit, but Coykendall and Taylor both stepped up with four goals apiece.

When all is said and done, the Wildcats are a much better team than when they faced Notre Dame last year and should be comfortable favorites headed into Friday. However, it’s never great to underestimate a top-10 opponent on the road.